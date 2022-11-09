Two Cole County incumbents win re-election

Dave Griffith will continue to serve as the State House member representing Jefferson City. Griffith beat Democrat Don Salcedo. Griffith admits he’s been frustrated when he’s gone to bat for his constituents like one who needed money due him from state government …

Griffith, who serves in the 60th District, is also a former Jefferson City councilman. He was elected to the House in 2018.

Cole County Presiding Commissioner Sam Bushman is re-elected to office. He defeated challenger Carla Steck, who ran as an independent. Bushman says he’s up for the continuing battle of managing the county’s money …

Bushman has been the Presiding Commissioner since 2014. There was no Democrat in the race.