UPDATE: Sodomy charges filed against Columbia child pornography suspect

Boone County prosecutors have added a statutory sodomy charge against a Columbia man who was already jailed for possession of child pornography.

76-year-old Ivan Metzger is jailed without bond, and Boone County Judge Tracy Gonzalez has ordered him to remain jailed pending trial. Judge Gonzalez says no combination of monetary or non-monetary conditions will secure the safety of the community, including witnesses.

The Columbia Police Department’s graphic two-page probable cause statement says there were allegedly more than 20 images of child pornography on Metzger’s personal computer. Court documents obtained by 939 the Eagle indicate the Columbia Police Department’s investigation into this case continues.

Metzger’s home is on Parklawn drive, which is north of I-70 in northwest Columbia.