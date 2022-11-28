Weekend drowning kills two men at the Lake of the Ozarks

Two men from the country of India are dead, after drowning Saturday afternoon at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the lake’s main channel in Miller County.

Missouri state troopers say the first swimmer began to struggle in the water, went under and did not resurface. Troopers say the second man then dove into render assistance and did not resurface either. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. They’ve been identified by troopers as 24-year-old Uthej Kunta and 25-year-old Shiva Kelligari.

The Patrol’s report says Lake Ozark police and firefighters assisted troopers at the scene.