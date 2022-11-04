West-central Missouri Democratic congressional candidate is self-funding his campaign

West-central Missouri’s sprawling fourth congressional district hasn’t sent a Democrat to Capitol Hill in 14 years. That’s when the late U.S. Rep. Ike Skelton (D-Lexington) won his final term in 2008.

Lamar Democrat Jack Truman believes he can win Tuesday’s election in the heavily-Republican district. The 57-year-old Truman tells 939 the Eagle that times are difficult across the rural district.

“Financially people are having to watch their pennies. And inflation and the economy is one of my top issues,” Truman says.

Mr. Truman says the regular person is having difficulty now just surviving, citing the cost of gasoline, food, rent, utilities and more. He’s self-funding his campaign and has been traveling across the sprawling 24-county district. He says there several other key issues that voters want to see addressed.

“Protecting our children, a woman’s right to choose, the economy, gun control, the environment,” says Truman.

He’ll face GOP nominee Mark Alford on Tuesday. Alford is a veteran Kansas City television new anchor.

The district includes parts of Columbia, Hallsville, Centralia and Sedalia. The district has only had two congressional representatives since 1977: Skelton from 1977-2010 and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Harrisonville) from 2011 to today. Hartzler gave up her House seat to run unsuccessfully for the U.S. Senate.