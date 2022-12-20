Are JCMO ‘workforce housing’ projects over?

As KWOS News first told you, several so – called workforce housing developments aren’t getting tax credits to help build those complexes. Jefferson City Councilman Ron Fitzwater thinks the plan was rushed through the Council …

The Missouri Housing Development Commission turned down Jefferson City for the credits, saying there was too much opposition to the proposed projects. The units were designed to offer over 120 – lower income apartments to replace dozens of unites destroyed by the 2019 tornado.

Fitzwater was on the KWOS Saturday Morning Show.