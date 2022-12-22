(AUDIO): Missouri Attorney General Schmitt discusses Gygr-Gas on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Outgoing Missouri attorney general Eric Schmitt (R) has just announced that his office is suing Boonville-based Gygr-Gas, which has ceased operations. Governor Mike Parson (R) blasted the company last week, saying Gygr-Gas has abandoned several thousand Missourians. Schmitt’s lawsuit alleges that Gygr-Gas abruptly closed late this year and failed to notify its customers that it would stop making the propane deliveries they depended on. Schmitt’s lawsuit also says Gygr-Gas allegedly failed to refund customer prepayments for propane gas. The lawsuit was filed today in Cooper County Circuit Court. Outgoing Attorney General Schmitt joined us live today on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, and news director Brian Hauswirth asked the AG about the Gygr-Gas situation. Mr. Schmitt is encouraging anyone impacted by the Gygr-Gas case to file a complaint with his office: