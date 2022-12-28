(AUDIO): Outgoing State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) discusses Columbia school board race on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Outgoing Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee chairman Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) says he’s prepared to take legal action, if Columbia’s school board doesn’t certify his name for the April school board ballot. Chairman Basye joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Tuesday was the final day to file for Columbia’s April school board race, but Basye says CPS authorities wouldn’t let him inside the Aslin building to complete paperwork. He contacted Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office and Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, and ended up filing at Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon’s office. CPS spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark tells 939 the Eagle that December 27 is a district holiday and that Aslin offices were closed. She says filing was available by appointment and that appointments had to be made by December 22. Chairman Basye says that’s a violation of state law, and that candidates should be able to file on the final day without an appointment. Ms. Baumstark says filing isn’t certification, and that candidates must be certified and the board must authorize a notice of election and sample ballot before candidates are officially placed on a ballot. Baumstark says the board must do this by the end of January as required by law. She says the board plans to do this at their January 9 meeting: