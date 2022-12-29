Boone County property taxes are due on New Year’s Eve

Boone County residents are being reminded that property taxes are due on Saturday, which is New Year’s Eve.

Boone County Collector of Revenue Brian McCollum says the last day for you to pay property taxes in-person at the collector’s office is tomorrow (Friday), by 5 pm. Mr. McCollum’s office is located on the first floor of the Roger Wilson Government Center in downtown Columbia. The Roger Wilson Government Center is next to the Boone County Courthouse. You can also place your payment in the 24-hour dropbox near the government center’s 9th street entrance anytime before midnight on Saturday.

McCollum says failure to receive a bill by Saturday does not relieve the obligation for you to pay the taxes due and any applicable late charges that may apply.

You can contact Mr. McCollum’s office online or by calling (573) 886-4285.