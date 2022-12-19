Columbia-based Club Car Wash to expand into three new states

One of the nation’s fastest-growing car wash companies plans to build at least three new locations in mid-Missouri, and will also expand into Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee in the near-future.

Columbia-based Club Car Wash will be building two new Columbia locations: one next to Schnucks on Clark lane and the other near the Conley road Wal-Mart. They’re also planning to build a new one early next year across from the Boonville Wal-Mart.

They currently operate 116 locations in nine states. They recently opened their first store in Wisconsin, which is in Fond du Lac.