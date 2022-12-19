Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia-based Club Car Wash to expand into three new states

This will be the site of the new Club Car Wash near Aldi on Columbia’s Conley road (December 2022 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

One of the nation’s fastest-growing car wash companies plans to build at least three new locations in mid-Missouri, and will also expand into Colorado, Kentucky and Tennessee in the near-future.

Columbia-based Club Car Wash will be building two new Columbia locations: one next to Schnucks on Clark lane and the other near the Conley road Wal-Mart. They’re also planning to build a new one early next year across from the Boonville Wal-Mart.

They currently operate 116 locations in nine states. They recently opened their first store in Wisconsin, which is in Fond du Lac.

