Columbia parks accepting new toy donations until this afternoon

You still have an opportunity to make Christmas brighter for a less fortunate child in Columbia.

The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department’s toys for Columbia’s youth drive is underway, and applications will be accepted through this afternoon. Applications for toys are open to Columbia residents who meet income guidelines and who are not receiving toy assistance from another agency.

You can still donate a new toy for the program or make a monetary donation through this afternoon. Toy drop-off sites include the Columbia Parks and Recreation office on South Seventh, the Armory, the Arc and Hillcrest Community Center. Checks and credit cards are also accepted.