Columbia receives more than half the rain it normally receives in December in one day

Tuesday’s thunderstorms storms dropped more than one-inch of rain in Columbia.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia Regional Airport (COU) received 1.05 inches of rain during Tuesday’s 24-hour period.

December rainfall is rare in Columbia. Mr. Glass notes Columbia normally sees 2.09 inches of rain in December.

The NWS in St. Louis also says Christmas week temperatures are expected to be about 20 degrees colder than normal. Christmas-week highs in Columbia are normally 41-42 degrees, but the National Weather Service says we can expect high temperatures of 24-26 degrees.