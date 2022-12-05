Columbia’s Winter Wonderland opens with good crowds at Shelter

Columbia residents packed the popular Shelter Gardens on Friday and Saturday evenings to experience the Winter Wonderland garden of lights.

Shelter’s 57th annual tree lighting ceremony was Thursday, where patrons got a sneak peak at Winter Wonderland.

It formally opened on Friday. The gardens were packed on Friday and Saturday nights, as visitors walked around the lighted path and took pictures of the thousands of lights that are on display. You walk into a lighted tunnel as you enter the Winter Wonderland, and the Brunswick school house building is open as well. There are numerous holiday scenes, some involving popular “Peanuts” characters like Snoopy.

Shelter’s Winter Wonderland is also open for the next two Friday/Saturday nights from 6-8, and again from December 19-21 from 6-8 pm. It is free and open to the public.

This is the second year Shelter has done the Winter Wonderland.