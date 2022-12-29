Former State Representative Kendrick to be sworn-in Saturday as presiding commissioner

A former state lawmaker will be sworn-in as Boone County’s presiding commissioner on Saturday morning.

Former State Rep. Kip Kendrick (D-Columbia), who served three terms in the Missouri House and served as the ranking Democrat on the House Budget Committee, will be sworn-in Saturday at 10 am at the Boone County Government Center downtown.

Mr. Kendrick defeated GOP businesswoman Connie Leipard by about 8,000 votes in November. Kendrick has told 939 the Eagle that he looks forward to serving as presiding commissioner, emphasizing the importance of listening, bipartisanship and cooperation on major projects like the I-70 Rocheport bridge.

Kendrick will replace retiring presiding commissioner Dan Atwill, who’s held that position since 2011. Atwill was appointed to the post that year, before being elected in 2012. Mr. Atwill was re-elected in 2014 and 2018.