Increase in Influenza A cases at Columbia-based MU Health Care

Columbia-based MU Health Care is seeing a spike in influenza A and other viral infections, which is causing some longer-than-normal wait times at facilities.

MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze tells 939 the Eagle that they’re experiencing higher numbers of patients at University Hospital’s emergency department, at the three Columbia quick cares and at the Urgent Care on South Providence.

MU Health recorded more than 250 positive influenza A cases last week, an increase of about 75 a week in mid-November. Mr. Maze says they’re also seeing RSV along children, in their clinics.

As for COVID, Maze says they saw about nine positive COVID cases per day in November, compared to about 30 cases per day in late summer. Maze says MU Health appreciates your patience, as they work to treat everyone who needs care.