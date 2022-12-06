JCMO Rep. looks at constitutional change

Your lawmakers will take another shot at making it tougher to change Missouri’s constitution. Jefferson City Rep. Dave Griffith says they’ll re-introduce a bill that seeks to require two – thirds of the voters to okay a constitutional amendment rather than the current simple majority …

That bill passed the House last session but died in the Senate.

Griffith is sponsoring another bill that would require the Missouri Veterans Commission to update legislators every year on what the agency is doing to fight suicide among military veterans.