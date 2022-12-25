Light snow expected on Christmas night in Columbia/Jefferson City

Light snow and cold temperatures could impact mid-Missouri again on Christmas evening into the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia, Jefferson City and Ashland are expected to see anywhere from a trace of snow to up to one inch. The snow is expected to arrive in mid-Missouri at about 8 pm and continue through about 6 on Monday morning. The light snow and cold temperatures could make roads slick.

Christmas Day temperatures in the Columbia area are expected to be in the 20s, with bright sunshine. Wind chills will climb into the 20s.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that warmer temperatures are expected to arrive in mid-Missouri later this week. Byrd says temperatures will be in the low 50s on Wednesday and around 60 on Thursday.

Since Thursday morning’s freezing rain and snow, Columbia Police have responded to at least 25 vehicle collisions and at least 17 stalled vehicles throughout the city.

