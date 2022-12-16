Missing Ashland teen reunited with her family

While they can’t release many details, Ashland Police say missing teen Emilee Dubes returned home early Friday morning. The 15-year-old had been missing since December 4. Ashland Police chief Gabe Edwards says Emilee returned home at about 1 am. He posted a Facebook video this morning.

“Emilee appeared healthy and uninjured and she confirmed she was not abducted or harmed. Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we’ll be unable to release any further information,” Chief Edwards says.

Chief Edwards tells 939 the Eagle that entire shifts were spent on this case, for about 12 days. He says his officers have focused almost exclusively on locating Emilee, since she went missing.

“I also want to thank the numerous agencies across the country that assisted in our investigation. Including the Boone County Sheriff’s office, the Boone County juvenile office, the Fulton Missouri police department, the Holts Summit police department, the Callaway County Sheriffs office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri attorney general’s office, the Fulton Illinois police department, the Columbus Georgia police department, and last, but not least, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),” says Edwards.

Chief Edwards is proud of his officers, and says the community shares that pride. Ashland-area residents held a candlelight vigil for Emilee on Wednesday.