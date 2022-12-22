Missouri troopers: be prepared to drive under the speed limit today

Missouri state troopers are warning of possible whiteout conditions in parts of the state on this Thursday, along with blowing and drifting snow.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Eric Brown recommends that you stay at home today, if you don’t have to travel.

“As during the course of this event, the potential for hazardous conditions with the lack of visibility, dangerous roadway conditions and extreme cold could make travel difficult to impossible in some areas,” Brown says.

Lt. Brown also emphasizes to drive under the speed limit today, saying driving the speed limit is not “exercising the highest degree of care.” He also says the subzero wind chills heading for mid-Missouri could be life-threatening if motorists become stranded today.

“If you are forced to travel, plan ahead. Be sure your vehicle is in good condition, (that) it’s roadworthy. The tires are in good shape, you have ice scrapers, brooms, things to clean your windshields off,” says Brown.

Lt. Brown tells 939 the Eagle that motorists should also have at least a half tank of gasoline, as well as booster cables, blankets, non-perishable food and a first aid kit.