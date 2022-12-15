Missouri’s governor to deliver State of the State on January 18

Missouri’s governor will outline his legislative priorities for the 2023 session in mid-January.

Governor Mike Parson (R) has announced that he’ll deliver his State of the State address on January 18 in Jefferson City. That’s a Wednesday. The governor is expected to highlight top legislative priorities and a spending blueprint for the next fiscal year.

Missouri’s current operating budget is a record $47-billion, with more than $23-billion of that being federal dollars. House Budget Committee chairman Cody Smith (R-Carthage) says the current budget has made historic investments statewide, by utilizing record revenue growth and billions in federal funding.

Governor Parson is visiting with his staff and administration officials this week, as he reviews proposals that he’ll unveil for the 2023 session.