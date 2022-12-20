Southern Boone schools cancel classes for Thursday, due to incoming winter storm

The snow and winter weather heading for mid-Missouri have prompted officials in the Southern Boone R-1 school district in Ashland to cancel classes for Thursday, which will be treated as a traditional snow day.

Southern Boone interim superintendent Dr. Tim Roth made the announcement in a letter to parents and staff in the district. School officials made the decision early to provide advance notice and to help parents make necessary arrangements for their child/children.

The district also has rescheduled Christmas holiday parties for students. The district’s winter break will now begin Thursday. Students return to school in Ashland on January 4.