Unanimous vote from Columbia city council on trash bags

A proposed ordinance change eliminating the requirement for the use of city logo trash bags has been approved by Columbia’s city council. Monday night’s council vote was 6-0, and the change takes effect immediately.

Council members had numerous questions for Columbia solid waste utility manager Steve Hunt. Fifth ward city councilman Matt Pitzer voted for the change, saying the current program isn’t working. Pitzer says while the changes are not ideal, they are a good step forward.

The council heard testimony from numerous residents, and many of them like Eugene Elkin complained about the quality of the city-logo trash bags. First ward councilwoman Pat Fowler, who voted for the change, wants to see the city help low-income residents obtain trash bags. Mr. Hunt is open to that, telling the council they have several thousand trash bags on hand. The ordinance change will save Columbia $1.1 million each year, according to the solid waste division.

The council’s vote also eliminates the requirement that the city provide trash bags. Roll carts were not part of the ordinance change that was voted on last night, although that appears to be the direction the city is going in.