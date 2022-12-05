UPDATE: Motorist killed in weekend train collision identified as Centralia resident

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies are still investigating a deadly weekend collision between a vehicle and a Norfolk Southern train near Sturgeon, about 22 miles north of Columbia.

Saturday night’s crash happened at about 11, killing the motorist. Boone County Sheriff’s Captain Brian Leer tells 939 the Eagle that the victim has been identified as 67-year-old Ceno McGee of Centralia.

Our news partner KMIZ reports the victim was ejected from his vehicle after the collision. The Sheriff’s Department says there were no other injuries in the incident.

The Boone County Fire Protection District tells ABC-17 that the train was about a mile long and was carrying intermodal train cars and four-vehicle carrier train cars.