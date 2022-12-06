Listen to KWOS Live
UPDATE: Murder charges being sought against Columbia suspect

43-year-old Corey Lonell Blueitt of Columbia is jailed without bond (December 6, 2022 mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

Columbia Police are seeking first degree murder charges against a man for Monday night’s shooting death of a man on Newton drive, which is northwest of the Providence and Vandiver intersection.

CPD investigators say 43-year-old Corey Lonell Blueitt was captured at about 2:45 this morning. Blueitt has a criminal record and is jailed without bond.

The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Aaron Badolato of Columbia. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died. CPD has not released a motive for the killing but say it’s an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.

 

 

