UPDATE: No decision yet on death penalty in Jefferson City murders

Flowers and other memorials such as St. Jude candles were placed outside J. Pfenny’s in downtown Jefferson City, following Saturday morning’s double homicide (November 27, 2022 photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

A man charged with killing an employee and a customer inside a busy Jefferson City restaurant and bar will be back in court Monday for a bond review hearing.

35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with two counts of first degree murder for Saturday’s shooting deaths of J. Pfenny’s employee Skyler Smock and customer Corey Thames. Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson tells 939 the Eagle that he will not make a decision on whether to seek the death penalty until he can review all of the reports and evidence in the case.

Davis has pleaded not guilty to the murders.

Graphic court documents quote witnesses inside the restaurant as telling police that Davis had a “smirk” on his face when he walked past the bodies of Smock and Thames.

