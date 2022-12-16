UPDATE: Two closed hospitals in mid-Missouri being sold

A published report says the hospitals in mid-Missouri’s Mexico and Fulton have been sold by Platinum Health.

The “Mexico Ledger” reports while there are few details about the sale, Platinum says they intend to submit the ownership change to state health officials and for both hospitals to re-open.

Noble Health closed the doors in both Mexico and Fulton on March 25, a move that has been described as devastating for the residents in both communities. Mexico, Audrain County, Fulton and Callaway County all have large elderly populations.

Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Dana Keller has told 939 the Eagle that it’s a life-or-death issue to have the hospital there. Many elderly residents in Fulton and Mexico now have to travel to Columbia for health care, and some don’t have transportation.