Who should have final say on school library books?

(AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing a suburban Kansas City school district over its policy of automatically removing any challenged library material before it is reviewed.

The ACLU argues in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday that the Independence School District’s current policy violates students’ First Amendment rights because it “restricts their access to ideas and information for an improper purpose and without any prior notice.”

Under the current policy, a library material is automatically removed after it is challenged. A committee then evaluates the material and the school board votes on whether to keep it.