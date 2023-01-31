1994 cold case murder re-opened by Columbia Police

Columbia Police have re-opened a cold case involving a 1994 murder on Patsy Lane, which is behind the Domino’s Pizza on I-70 Drive southwest.

Columbia Police Sergeant Matt Gremore says the victim was 43-year-old Virginia Davis. Sergeant Gremore posted a short video on CPD’s Twitter page.

“Virginia was found deceased at 1508 Patsy lane in Columbia, Missouri on June 6 of 1994. Virginia’s death was ruled as a homicide,” Gremore says, in the video.

Ms. Davis’ 1994 obituary indicated that she was a quilter and a member of the Booneslick Trail Quilters Guild.

“If anyone has any information regarding Virginia’s murder, you’re encouraged to contact the (CPD) Criminal Investigations Division at (573) 874-7409 or Crimestoppers at (573) 875-8477”

Sergeant Gremore says while Davis’ death was determined to be a homicide, a suspect has yet to be identified.