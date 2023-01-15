(AUDIO): Central Bank of Boone County President Ed Scavone discusses economy and growth on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Central Bank of Boone County is Columbia’s largest bank, with about $3-billion in assets. The bank has numerous branches throughout Columbia, two Boonville branches and branches in Ashland, Centralia, Hallsville and Sturgeon. Central Bank of Boone County president Ed Scavone joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Mr. Scavone credits the REDI staff for taking some REDI board meetings on the road to smaller communities. He also predicts that Ashland’s explosive growth will continue. Mr. Scavone predicts that in the future, Ashland and Columbia will be similar to what we’re seeing in southwest Missouri’s Nixa and Springfield: