(AUDIO): Columbia city manager Seewood outlines his first year on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood is about to mark his first anniversary in that position. He began on January 15, 2022. Mr. Seewood describes Columbia as a gem for residents to enjoy. Seewood joined 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning at 7 on the “CEO Round Table,” recapping his first year. Taking care of the homeless continues to be a top priority for Seewood, and Room at the Inn (RATI) has moved to the former VFW Post 280 building on Ashley street. Seewood tells listeners he believes there are about 100 to 200 homeless residents in Columbia. He also spoke about rollcarts, trash collection and the city’s power grid infrastructure: