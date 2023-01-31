(AUDIO): Former State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled Monday that CPS violated state statute in former State Rep. Chuck Basye’s Columbia school board filing case. The Rocheport Republican tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that he’s confident and hopeful that his name will appear on the April school board ballot. Mr. Basye wants CPS to pay for his legal expenses, which he says are substantial. He also blasts the district, saying they don’t want any diversity of thought on the board. The district has said that Basye didn’t follow their filing instructions. Judge Jacobs says CPS’ requirement for Basye to have made an appointment by December 22 violates state law: