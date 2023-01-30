(AUDIO): Former U.S. Rep. Billy Long (R-Springfield) emphasizes civility on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Former U.S. Rep. Billy Long (R-Springfield) accumulated one of the most conservative voting records in Missouri’s GOP delegation during his 12 years on Capitol Hill. For State of the Union every winter, Congressman Long stood in the aisle before and after every speech, shaking the hands of both President Barack Obama (D) and Donald Trump (R). Presidents Obama and Trump also signed Congressman Long’s St. Jude tie, and the ties were auctioned off to help St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Some of Congressman Long’s constituents in conservative southwest Missouri were not happy that he shook President Obama’s hand. Congressman Long discussed that this morning on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He encourages civility on Capitol Hill, and urges Missouri freshmen U.S. Reps. Mark Alford (R-Harrisonville) and Eric Burlison (R-Springfield) to sit in the aisle for next Tuesday’s State of the Union. Long says they can and should be cordial to President Biden while still fighting for conservative principles: