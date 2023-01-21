(AUDIO): Jacksonville reporter Joe McLean previews Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

The 14-3 Kansas City Chiefs will host 9-8 Jacksonville in the AFC divisional playoffs today at 3:30 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Independence native Joe McLean is a former reporter at 939 the Eagle and KMIZ-TV in Columbia. He’s now working for News4Jax in Jacksonville. Mr. McLean tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that Jacksonville’s 27-point comeback last week has energized the city and the team. He also believes Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney will be at Arrowhead today to see his former stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne play: