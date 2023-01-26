(AUDIO): Missouri House Veterans Committee chairman Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) speaks on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri House Veterans Committee chairman Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) has filed legislation tasking the Missouri Veterans Commission with expanding its efforts to prevent veteran suicide. The bill was heard in committee this week. Chairman Griffith tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that the bill is needed to address Missouri’s high veteran suicide numbers. Chairman Griffith, an ally of GOP Governor Mike Parson, says he’s disappointed the governor’s proposed budget didn’t include $27-million in extra funding for the 988 number. The 988 number is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Griffith also praises Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) for the pace of the session this year. Griffith says things are moving quicker than in past years: