(AUDIO): State Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters) discusses sports wagering on 939 the Eagle

State Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters) has filed sports wagering legislation for the sixth straight year. Representative Christofanelli, a senior member of the Missouri House, tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that sports betting in Missouri is already happening, through online avenues and as Missourians cross state lines to gamble in Iowa and Illinois. He says sports wagering is good for the state and for consumers. Opponents warn about gambling addiction. The 22-page Christofanelli bill would require the state Department of Mental Health (DMH) to develop an annual research report to assess the social and economic effects of gaming in Missouri:

