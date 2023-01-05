(AUDIO): State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora) discusses his hazing legislation on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

A candlelight vigil was held in mid-October for a young man who’s now blind and unable to walk, after an alleged hazing incident in Columbia. The incident happened in October 2021 at a Mizzou fraternity house. Family members say Danny Santulli suffered alcohol poisoning during a pledge party at a Columbia fraternity. State Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora) has filed legislation aimed at preventing something like this from happening again. His bill would protect an individual who is the first to call 911 or campus security to report a need for medical assistance: