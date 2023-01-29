(AUDIO): UM System President Dr. Mun Choi appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table”

UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says he wants to see a “championship culture” at Mizzou Athletics, and praises the job athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois is doing in working to achieve that. President Choi joined host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.” Dr. Choi also says the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building in Columbia has resulted in $97-million in new award funding for faculty working in areas like type-2 diabetes and imaging. President Choi also confirms Mizzou is exploring additional investments with support from the Veterans Administration in areas like PTSD: