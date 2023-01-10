Basye’s name is not listed on sample ballot approved by Columbia’s school board

Attorneys for a former Rocheport state lawmaker say they’re prepared to seek a court order to force Columbia Public Schools (CPS) to add his name to the April school board ballot.

The school board approved a sample ballot for the April election at Monday night’s meeting, but former State Rep. Chuck Basye’s (R-Rocheport) name isn’t listed. Basye tried to file on December 27, which was the final day of filing under state law. It was a district holiday and CPS offices were closed. The district says filing was available that day by appointment, but that Basye needed to have made an appointment by December 22.

Basye’s attorney, Brent Haden, says state law allows candidates to file up until 5 pm on the fourteenth Tuesday prior to an election. He cites section 115.127.5 RSMo.

Seven names are on the sample ballot. They are, in order: Paul Harper, John Potter, Christopher Horn, Dean Peter Klempke, James Edward Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao.