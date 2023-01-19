BREAKING: Jefferson City credit union robbed

Jefferson City Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened this morning along busy West Truman Boulevard.

Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde tells 939 the Eagle that the River Region Credit Union was reportedly robbed at about 9 am. River Region is in the 3600 block of West Truman. It’s located across the street from the Fairfield Inn and is near Hy-Vee.

Chief Wilde says there are no reports of injuries and there’s no suspect information at this time. JCPD officers are on-scene. Anyone with information is urged to call Jefferson City Police or CrimeStoppers at (573) 659-TIPS.