Cement truck driver killed in crash near Columbia

A one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon involving a cement truck on Route Z near Columbia has killed the truck driver.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Troy Boshears was pronounced dead at the scene about 20 minutes after the crash, which happened at 12:20 on Monday. The victim is from mid-Missouri’s Paris, which is east of Moberly.

State troopers say Mr. Boshears traveled off the right side of Route Z, re-entered the highway and then traveled off the left side of the road before overturning. The cement truck came to rest on its top.