Charles Erickson to be released from a Missouri prison today

A former Columbia resident who pleaded guilty to the 2001 killing of former “Columbia Daily Tribune” sports editor Kent Heitholt but later recanted his testimony will be released from prison on Monday.

38-year-old Charles Erickson has been incarcerated for more than 17 years and was also given credit for time served in jail. Erickson pleaded guilty in 2004 to second degree murder, robbery and armed criminal action and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Erickson later recanted and filed numerous court briefs, saying his confession was coerced by CPD and that he and Ryan Ferguson were innocent. Erickson testified against Ferguson in 2005 but later recanted and testified that Ferguson was innocent.

Missouri’s Western District Court of Appeals overturned Ferguson’s murder conviction in 2013, and Ferguson was freed. A federal judge ordered Columbia to pay Ryan Ferguson $10-million in damages because of civil rights violations.

None of the DNA from hair, blood or footprints at the crime scene matched Ferguson or Erickson.

Columbia assistant police chief Jeremiah Hunter tells 939 the Eagle that Mr. Heitholt’s murder is an open, active investigation. Hunter says they occasionally receive phone calls or leads about the case and always look into it.