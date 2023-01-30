Choi: Mizzou North is not suitable for occupancy; demolition to start this year

The UM System president says demolition will begin sometime this year at Mizzou North on Columbia’s Business Loop.

The now-empty building has asbestos issues, according to UM System President Dr. Mun Choi. He spoke to host Fred Parry on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable.”

“And the building is not really suitable for occupancy. We have a number of organizations that approached us about the possible use of the building. The reason that we moved out of the building is that it is not suitable for continued long-term occupancy,” Dr. Choi says.

The UM Board of Curators approved the $10-million demolition plan in September. Dr. Choi tells listeners that demolition should be completed in early 2024. The building used to be the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.

“We are exploring all options, whether to keep the land or perhaps use that for other purposes. But no decisions have been made about future use,” says Dr. Choi.

A 939 the Eagle reporter saw at least one open window at Mizzou North on Sunday. Mizzou North is near Rusk Rehabilitation Center and Bob McCosh Chevrolet. The back of Mizzou North is visible from I-70 in Columbia, near the Providence road exit.

