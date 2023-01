Most Columbia city offices will be closed on Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. The holiday will not impact emergency services like Columbia police and fire.

Go COMO, which is Columbia’s public transit system, will not operate on Monday. Regular transit service will resume on Tuesday morning. Downtown parking meters will not be enforced on Monday.

Columbia trash service will be operating on Monday and will be normal all week. However, the city landfill is closed on Monday.