Columbia College and many mid-Missouri school districts canceling school on Wednesday, due to snow

The winter storm that’s beginning to impact mid-Missouri has already forced a number of school districts in the 939 the Eagle listening area to cancel classes for Wednesday.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for all of mid-Missouri took effect at 9 tonight. It runs through 6 pm on Wednesday.

Columbia Public Schools (CPS), Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland, North Callaway R-1 in Kingdom City, South Callaway R-II Schools in Mokane and Camdenton R-3 have canceled classes. Columbia’s Our Lady of Lourdes Interparish school is also closed on Wednesday.

Columbia College spokesman Sam Fleury says all day classes at the college’s main campus in Columbia are canceled for today, out of an abundance of caution. The decision was made overnight, due to the anticipated winter weather conditions.

CPS is mid-Missouri’s largest district, with about 19,000 students. CPS’ Michelle Baumstark says the timing of the storm made the call difficult, noting models called for continued precipitation throughout the day on Wednesday. She notes CPS’ top priority is keeping its scholars safe. Wednesday will be CPS’ first snow day of the year.

