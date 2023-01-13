Columbia murder suspect misses court appearance, expected to appear Friday

A Columbia murder suspect refused to appear in court Thursday, but is expected to appear Friday.

Emma Adams, 20, is charged with second degree murder and other felonies after human remains were found at a home on Bentley Court on Tuesday. Police say the unidentified victim’s remains were found in a fire pit. They were led to the scene after they ran a welfare check at a Mizzou residence hall to search for a missing person.

Prosecutors say Adams’ refusal to appear in court won’t make much of a difference, but if she refuses again, the judge may ask for a mental examination.