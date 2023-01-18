Columbia’s Business Loop needs city control to maintain proper infrastructure, DLC says

Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council (DLC) wants to see the city assume control of the Business Loop from MoDOT, saying its appearance and lack of proper infrastructure make it a poor introduction to the city.

The Business Loop is considered a state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) street.

Columbia’s city council discussed a one-page letter from DLC chair Scott Wilson during Tuesday night’s meeting. The letter says the Business Loop corridor is also unsafe for pedestrians and bicyclists. Mr. Wilson says that’s problematic for surrounding neighborhoods where residents relay on alternative transportation. The DLC says the Business Loop’s sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian crossing signals are not a priority for state transportation officials.

The Downtown Leadership Council says because MoDOT prioritizes interstates and highways, the Business Loop has seen minimal investments over the years.

The Business Loop is a major gateway into Columbia and into downtown. The DLC describes it as a “major city street that fails to serve the needs of Columbians.”