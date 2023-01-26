Columbia’s homeless population to benefit from today’s event at downtown church

Columbia-area homeless residents have an opportunity this afternoon to receive free medical and dental screenings and meet with more than 20 community health and human services providers.

The Project Homeless Connect will take place from noon to 3 at Missouri United Methodist Church on 9th street. It’s a one-stop event for the area’s unsheltered population.

Backpacks with basic need items will be provided, along with free hair cuts, blood pressure checks and free HIV testing. Free boxed lunches will also be provided.

Project Homeless Connect’s Facebook page describes it as a biannual event which seeks to connect Columbia’s homeless population.

There are efforts to build a new homeless shelter near Columbia’s Business Loop. Many homeless residents have been seen during the past year or so around the Wabash bus station downtown.