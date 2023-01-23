Columbia’s massive Swift Foods plant is still hiring

Columbia’s $185-million Swift Foods plant on Route B is expected to open this spring, and they’re still hiring.

The massive facility is 325,000 square feet, which is about the size of the former State Farm headquarters. Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons has helped build the plant. Emery Sapp and Sons vice president Brian Burks describes it as one heck of a plant.

“It is an impressive facility. If you haven’t driven by, you can’t miss it when you drive up Route B. It’s really cool, really neat,” Burks says.

Mr. Burks spoke Saturday on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table.” Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says the plant will make Italian meats like prosciutto, salamis and pepperoni. Ms. Button says Swift provides pepperoni for Papa John’s and salami for Subway.

“If you get off 63 and you’re heading northeast on Route B, it is just past where Como Smoke and Fire is, the old gas station. Before you get to the 3M plant,” says Burks.

Click here to listen to host Fred Parry’s full interview with Emery Sapp and Sons vice president Brian Burks.