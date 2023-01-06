Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change

A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want.

Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added the new Jim Bob’s beef tenderloin kebabs with a chipotle brie sauce. The other new menu item is cheese fries made with brie sauce.

It’s the first permanent menu change at Murry’s since they added the pork burger ten years ago.