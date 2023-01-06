Listen to KWOS Live
Columbia’s Murry’s makes rare menu change

Columbia’s popular Murry’s restaurant is located on Green Meadows Way (2022 file photo courtesy of Zimmer “Inside Columbia” magazine photographer LG Patterson)

A popular Columbia restaurant has changed its menu for the first time in a decade.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine quotes Murry’s owner Jesse Lark as saying people don’t open the menu anymore, because they know what they want.

Zimmer’s Zola Crowder reports Murry’s has added the new Jim Bob’s beef tenderloin kebabs with a chipotle brie sauce. The other new menu item is cheese fries made with brie sauce.

It’s the first permanent menu change at Murry’s since they added the pork burger ten years ago.

