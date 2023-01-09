Columbia’s school board to discuss April board ballot tonight

It looks like former State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-Rocheport) will not appear on the April ballot for Columbia’s school board, barring court intervention.

The board meets tonight at 6:30 and is scheduled to approve the sample ballot for the April 4 election. Seven names are on the sample ballot, listed in the board packet. They are, in order, Paul Harper, John Potter, Christopher Horn, Dean Peter Klempke, James Edward Gordon, John Lyman and April Ferrao.

Basye tried to file on December 27, which was the final day of filing under state law. However, CPS’ Aslin building was closed that day due to it being a district holiday. CPS says filing was available by appointment, but appointments had to be made by December 22. Bayse ended up filing on December 27 at the Boone County clerk’s office.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft (R) has told 939 the Eagle that a CPS policy cannot conflict with state law. Ashcroft also says he has full confidence that Boone County clerk Brianna Lennon (D) will make sure that everyone who legally filed for office will be listed on the April ballot. Lennon tells 939 the Eagle that while she appreciates Secretary Ashcroft’s confidence and support, the filing documents and certification process is ultimately CPS’ responsibility under the law.

“My office’s authority is administrative as far as filing goes- we accept certifications from school districts, municipalities and local political subdivisions for the April election until January 24th,” Lennon says.

Basye told 939 the Eagle that he met with an attorney in late December to discuss his options if he’s kept off the April ballot.