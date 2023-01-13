Listen to KWOS Live
CoMo police name man shot by officers

The Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was shot and killed in a standoff with Columbia police. Officers say 28-year old Jordan Pruyn was allegedly assaulting others before officers responded to Clark Lane, just west of Ballenger Lane around 1:15 p.m. yesterday Wednesday. Police chief Geoff Jones says Pruyn charged toward officers with a knife after barricading himself inside a mobile home for several hours. That’s when officers opened fire.

Pruyn was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

